Video: Cydney Kutcipal & Lauren Chanel Sing 'Hand in My Pocket' From JAGGED LITTLE PILL
The National Tour of Jagged Little Pill is performing in Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Charlotte, NC and more.
The National Tour of Jagged Little Pill, making its way around the country, is currently playing at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco through November 6, 2022.
See Cydney Kutcipal (they/them) & Lauren Chanel (she/her) sing 'Hand in My Pocket' from the dressing room of the Golden Gate Theatre below!
Featuring Will Yanez (he/him) on guitar.
Heidi Blickenstaff (she/her) is reprising her role from the Broadway production as Mary Jane Healy, and is joined by Lauren Chanel (she/her) as Frankie Healy, Chris Hoch (he/him) as Steve Healy and Dillon Klena (he/him) as Nick Healy. The cast also includes Jade McLeod (they/them)as Jo and Allison Sheppard (she/her) as Bella.
The ensemble includes Lee H. Alexander (he/him), Delaney Brown (she/they), Jada Simone Clark (she/her), Lani Corson (she/her), Rishi Golani (he/him), Jason Goldston (he/they), Zach Hess (he/him), Cydney Kutcipal (they/them), Jordan Leigh McCaskill (they/she), Alana Pollard (she/they), Daniel Thimm (he/him), Kei Tsuruharatani (she/they), and Jena VanElslander. Maya J. Christian (she/her), Claire Crause (she/her), Sean Doherty (he/him) and Charles P. Way (he/him) join the cast as swings.
Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (she/her; Waitress, Pippin), Jagged Little Pill features original story by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (she/her; Juno, Tully), about a perfectly imperfect American family. The show was nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere.
Ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking lyrics and music - from beloved hits such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic", to brand new songs written for the show - Jagged Little Pill features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; "Apesh*t", "Love Drought/Sandcastles" Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).
The Jagged Little Pill creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (he/him; Parade), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (she/her; Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (he/him; Moulin Rouge!), Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (he/him; Waitress), and Tony-nominated Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (she/her; Spring Awakening). Hair, Wig, and Make-up Design is provided by J. Jared Janas (he/him; Sunset Boulevard).
