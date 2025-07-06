Video: Christopher Jackson Talks About Returning to Broadway for HELL'S KITCHEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Christopher Jackson, a Tony Award nominee, Grammy Award & Emmy Award winner, discusses returning to Broadway in the cast of Hell's Kitchen. He stepped into the role of Davis on June 3. See the video!

When asked how it felt to be back on Broadway, Jackson said, "Best. Place. Ever. For once, I get to follow Brandon Victor Dixon, which is fun, obviously. And then, of course, following Tank, like this is an amazing cast. Anytime you get to walk into a building that is already in motion, it feels like everything's moving fast, but it's worth it."

Jackson is best known for starring as George Washington in the award-winning musical, Hamilton, Chris currently stars in Max’s popular series, “And Just Like That” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” Jackson has also starred as “Chunk” in the hit CBS series, “Bull” and was seen in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series “When They See Us.”

About the Show

Directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristopher Diaz, and featuring Keys’ new original songs and iconic anthems—in a story inspired by her own NY experience—Hell's Kitchen is the kind of Broadway musical dreams are made of.



What's it all about? In the mid 90’s, in an apartment high above the energy and grit of Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, 17-year-old Ali squints toward the horizon until she can just see the Hudson River. Despite the warnings of her protective mother, the symphony of the street calls to her—promising freedom, excitement, and the possibility of love. Finding herself. When a wise piano teacher helps her find her voice, Ali learns she can make the city her own.



Hell's Kitchen initially ran at The Public Theater in October 2023, and opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on April 20, 2024. The original cast included: Shoshana Bean as Jersey, Brandon Victor Dixon as D, Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane, Chris Lee as Gabriel, and Maleah Joi Moon as Ali.