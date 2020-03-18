VIDEO: Celebrating the Birthday of CHICAGO Composer John Kander!
Today we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to three-time Tony Award-winner, John Kander, composer of Broadway's longest running American musical, Chicago!
John Kander made his Broadway debut with the musical A Family Affair, collaborating with James and William Goldman.
The meeting of Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb launched a four-decade collaboration that created classics such as Flora the Red Menace, Cabaret, Zorba, The Happy Time, 70 Girls 70, Chicago, The Act, Woman of the Year, The Rinnk, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Steel Pier, Curtains and The Scottsboro Boys.
Kander won Emmy Awards for material contributed to Liza Minnelli's "Liza with a Z" and HBO's "Liza Minnelli's Steppin Out." He earned Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song for Funny Lady and the film adaptation of Chicago. Kander also contributed material for the Minnelli films Lucky Lady and New York, New York.
Mr. Kander composed scores for An Early Frost, Breathing Lessons, The Boys Next Door, Kramer vs. Kramer, Blue Skies Again, Places of the Heart and also a composed for Renee Fleming, A Letter from Sullivan Ballou.
Mr. Kander most recently collaborated with John Pierce's on The Landing, a three one act musical that premiered at the Vineyard Theatre in 2013 and Kid Victory which premiered at the Vineyard in 2017.
