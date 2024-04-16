Video: Watch THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Cast Perform Title Number on GMA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Huey Lewis and the cast of the new musical The Heart of Rock and Roll joined Good Morning America on Tuesday to perform a number from the show.

Even though he can no longer perform himself due to hearing loss, Lewis talked about the experience working on the show, saying "It has been kind of a salvation for me. Something to be creative, stay busy, and keep my mind off my lousy hearing."

After being asked if he has always been a fan of musical theatre, Lewis honestly replied: "Actually, no. I was a rock n' roller...I remember my neighbor asked me to go see Mamma Mia! and I was like 'I don't know' but I went to see the show and I fell in love with it."

The Heart of Rock and Roll is the new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News. The musical is currently in previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre and will officially open on Monday, April 22.

The principal cast includes Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

See the performance and interview below!