Video: Can You Guess the Answer to This '21st Century Broadway' Final Jeopardy?

Last week, the category of "21st Century Broadway" was featured as the final Jeopardy on the popular game show. The clue given to the contestants was: "A review of this musical noted 'sacrilege' and said it was 'blasphemous' but 'its heart is as pure as...a Rodgers & Hammerstein show.'" Watch the video to find out the answer!

Jeopardy! often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, the most recent happening in February. Last November, one of the Jeopardy! categories was Wicked, in time for the blockbuster film. Past Broadway categories include "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.