Video: Can You Guess the Answer to This '21st Century Broadway' Final Jeopardy?

Test your Broadway knowledge with a recent theater-themed final Jeopardy!
Last week, the category of "21st Century Broadway" was featured as the final Jeopardy on the popular game show. The clue given to the contestants was: "A review of this musical noted 'sacrilege' and said it was 'blasphemous' but 'its heart is as pure as...a Rodgers & Hammerstein show.'" Watch the video to find out the answer!
Jeopardy! often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, the most recent happening in February. Last November, one of the Jeopardy! categories was Wicked, in time for the blockbuster film. Past Broadway categories include "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."
