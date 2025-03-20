Video: Bill Burr Discusses the Surprising Humor in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS on THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bill Burr is starring in Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway, which is now in previews at Palace Theatre. Though the David Mamet-penned play is usually considered a drama, the revival production has been getting big laughs from audiences. This makes sense to Burr, who has shared why it might be considered funny in the context of 2025.

"When it first came out, I think it was more like a voyeuristic thing where you were looking into the cutthroat world of sales and a lot of people weren't like that," the comedian explained on a recent visit to The View.

He contrasted that to now, in which the reality of the working world and earning a living wage is more challenging. "I think it's more like gallows humor. [Also] there's a lot of things that people say in the play that if somebody said it to you directly, it's not funny, but if you're watching it, it's funny." Watch the interview with Burr here.

The new Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross was recently extended by an additional two weeks, now on sale through Saturday, June 28, 2025. The production is currently in previews and officially opens on Monday, March 31 at The Palace Theatre.

Glengarry Glen Ross stars Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.