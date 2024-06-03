Video: Ben Platt Performs 'Right Kind of Reckless' and 'All American Queen'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, Ben Platt visited The TODAY Show to discuss and perform from his newly released studio album, Honeymind.

On the show, Platt talked about performing for an audience as himself, rather than as a character.

"It's a crazy experience and...blessing to perform in a Broadway house as myself. I think I never could have imagined that dream when I was growing up wanting to be on Broadway that I'd have the opportunity to not have that last bit of separation with the crowd of having a character," the Tony winner said.

Platt is currently playing a residency at the newly reopened Palace Theatre, which runs from May 28 through June 15. Once that is concluded, he will be going on the road to sing from his new album.

Watch him perform both songs here!

An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released two albums previously – 2019’s Sing To Me and 2021’s Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour following the release of Reverie which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaption alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series – his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy. Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.