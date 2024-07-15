Video: Ben Feels the Illinoise with Choreo from ILLINOISE

Illinoise dance captains Craig Salstein and Jeanette Delgado teach Ben the choreography from "Come On! Feel the Illinoise!".
Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!
Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Captains do and here to watch previous episodes!
Watch as Ben breaks down Justin Peck's Tony-winning choreography for Broadway's Illinoise with the help of dance captains Craig Salstein and Jeanette Delgado. Can you keep up?
