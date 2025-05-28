Video: Bella Coppola Performs 'Let Me Be Your Star' in SMASH on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fade up on a star... Watch Bella Coppola sing "Let Me Be Your Star" in Smash The Musical, now on Broadway! The Six alum stars as Chloe Zervoulian in the new musical, joined by Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie,” Nicholas Matos as “Scott” and Megan Kane as “Holly.”

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), the musical is now running at the Imperial Theatre. The beloved Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman song – first sung by Megan Hilty and Katherine McPhee in the fan-favorite NBC series – is featured on the musical's newly-released cast recording.

Shaiman and Wittman recently broke down the song for BroadwayWorld, sharing how the song differs as a solo, rather than a duet as it was performed in the series.

"It's different that it's a solo now- and we had to keep that under our hats for so long, because we didn't want to spoil the moment that Brooks [Ashmanskas] turns to Bella and says, 'Chloe.. you know the show!'" added Shaiman. "We were very happy to finally get into previews."

The company includes Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time GRAMMY winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation.

Smash features scenic design by two-time Tony winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York), costume design by Lucille Lortel winner Alejo Vietti (Titanique), lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington (Chicago), sound design by two-time Tony winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), projection design by S Katy Tucker orchestrations by three time Tony winner Doug Besterman (The Producers), dance and incidental music arrangements by Tony nominee Sam Davis (New York, New York), and music supervision by two-time Tony winner and two-time Grammy winner Stephen Oremus (Wicked, Frozen). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as General Managers. Casting by Bernard Telsey, CSA and Kristian Charbonier, CSA.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.