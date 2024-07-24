Video: Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Immersive World of the WICKED Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal has just dropped a new featurette for the highly anticipated Wicked movie.

The video gives eager viewers a behind-the-scenes glance at the building of the cinematic world of the film, including a new look at practical sets and what it took to bring Oz to life.

Watch the featurette now!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. In April, it was announced that Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage will be playing Dr. Dillamond in the film.

It has also been announced that a behind-the-scenes special about the film, hosted by Grande and Erivo, will be airing on NBC this November.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One will hit theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.