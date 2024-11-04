Video: Avett Brothers Visit the Longacre Theatre and Talk SWEPT AWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Swept Away is now in previews at the Longacre Theatre, where it is getting ready to open on November 19. The show's score comes straight from the chart-topping folk-rock band The Avett Brothers, telling a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas. In this video, watch as Seth and Scott visit the theatre and chat all about the much anticipated new show.

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. It stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall.