Video: Audra McDonald and Kenny Leon Open Up About the Drama of OHIO STATE MURDERS

Previews are now underway for Ohio State Murders, which is the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre, opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement.

The complete cast for the Broadway premiere of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy includes Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), the cast also includes: Mister Fitzgerald, Abigail Stephenson, Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels.

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

Watch below as McDonald is joined by director Kenny Leon to chat about what audiences can expect from the new play!