Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ohio State Murders
Click Here for More on Ohio State Murders

Video: Audra McDonald and Kenny Leon Open Up About the Drama of OHIO STATE MURDERS

Ohio State Murders will open December 8, 2022 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Nov. 12, 2022  

Previews are now underway for Ohio State Murders, which is the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre, opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement.

The complete cast for the Broadway premiere of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy includes Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), the cast also includes: Mister Fitzgerald, Abigail Stephenson, Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels.

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

Watch below as McDonald is joined by director Kenny Leon to chat about what audiences can expect from the new play!





Related Stories
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets Photo
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets
Preview performances for playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders begin Friday, November 11 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available via digital lottery.
Video: Audra McDonald & More Talk OHIO STATE MURDERS on Broadway Photo
Video: Audra McDonald & More Talk OHIO STATE MURDERS on Broadway
Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre beginning Friday, November 11, 2022 and opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement. Watch the cast discuss the show's Broadway premiere with Richard Ridge here!
Meet the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre when it begins previews tonight, Friday, November 11, 2022 ahead of an opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Meet the cast of Ohio State Murders here!
Photos: Audra McDonald and the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS Meet the Press Photo
Photos: Audra McDonald and the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS Meet the Press
The cast for the Broadway premiere of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy recently met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos here!

From This Author - Backstage With Richard Ridge


Video: Julie Taymor Talks THE LION KING 25th Anniversary and More!Video: Julie Taymor Talks THE LION KING 25th Anniversary and More!
October 24, 2022

The Lion King will celebrate its 25th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th. Julie Taymor sat down with Richard Ridge to discuss the show's impact and more. Check out the full interview in the video here!
Video: Lena Hall is Suddenly Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSVideo: Lena Hall is Suddenly Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
October 9, 2022

Just last month, Tony Award-winning actress Lena Hall took over the role of Audrey in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre. She's telling us all about her new gig!
Video: Gideon Glick Cooks Up a New Book- Give My Swiss Chards to BroadwayVideo: Gideon Glick Cooks Up a New Book- Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway
October 5, 2022

Gideon Glick is telling us all about his delicious new project- Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway, a Broadway-lover's cookbook! Watch the full video interview.
Video: Brandon Victor Dixon Opens Up About His New Broadway Gig in CHICAGOVideo: Brandon Victor Dixon Opens Up About His New Broadway Gig in CHICAGO
September 30, 2022

Earlier this month, Brandon Victor Dixon stepped into the role of Billy Flynn at Broadway's Chicago. Now he is telling us all about his new role in this video.
VIDEO: Montego Glover Talks Stepping Into the Witch's Shoes in INTO THE WOODSVIDEO: Montego Glover Talks Stepping Into the Witch's Shoes in INTO THE WOODS
September 16, 2022

On September 6, Montego Glover was one of seven stars who joined the Broadway cast of Into the Woods. Now she's telling us all about her first performances in this video interview!