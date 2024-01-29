Video: Audra McDonald Sends Off GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL As The Final Broadway Producer

Watch below to see Audra give Bud and Doug a proper send off as the final the special guest Producer!

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Gutenberg! The Musical welcomed record-setting Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald as the final guest 'Broadway Producer' as the show wrapped up its Broadway run. 

Throughout its run, the show welcomed Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aaron TveitKristin ChenowethNathan LaneJJ AbramsPatti LuPoneCorbin Bleu and many more in the walk-on role of Broadway Producer. 

Gutenberg! The Musical! recently ended its limited engagement at the Jones Theatre.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.




