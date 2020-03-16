Video: Ashley Tisdale Busts Out HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Choreo From Self-Quarantine

We're all in this together! Or so High School Musical star, Ashley Tisdale, reminded fans on social media today.

Check out Ashley on TikTok busting out some High School Musical throwback choreography from self-quarantine, no doubt putting a smile on the face of many a Disney fan:

If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this ? hopefully this will brighten your day a little! pic.twitter.com/4eVYPHYRim - Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 16, 2020





