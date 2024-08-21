News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'Grow For Me' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Little Shop of Horrors is running off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre.

Whatever they offer you, don't feed the plants! Check out a new clip of "Grow for Me" featuring Andrew Barth Feldman as performed in the off-Broadway hit, Little Shop of Horrors. 

Feldman stars opposite Sarah Hyland as Audrey, James Carpinello as  Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Kevin Del Aguila as Mr. Mushnik, and Major Attaway as Audrey II, with Tiffany Renee Thompson, Morgan Ashley Bryant, and Khadija Sankoh.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. 





