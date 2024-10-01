Video: Alyssa Milano Shares Story of Husband's Surprise on CHICAGO Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Monday, Alyssa Milano visited Sherri Shepherd's talk show to discuss her experience in the current Broadway cast of Chicago. The actress recently joined the production as Roxie Hart, also making her Broadway debut.

"It has been as thrilling and exciting and wonderful as you can ever imagine," she said to Shepherd of her time so far.

Milano has taken improv classes in the past, which she says have provided the tools to navigate flubbed lines. "That's the beauty of live theatre [and] that's why people come to see [it]: Anything could happen!"

She also recalled how her husband surprised her by attending her opening night in the show, despite her request that no family or friends attend that performance.

"I went out for the curtain call and I did my bow. All of a sudden I looked up and there's this really hot guy handing me flowers. And I was like, "Wait, that's my husband!'' she laughed. Watch the full interview!

About Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano has spent almost her entire life in the public eye since joining the national touring company for Annie at the age of 8. On stage, Milano starred in Tender Offer (Ensemble Studio Theater), a one-act play written by Wendy Wasserstein, All Night Long by American playwright John O'Keefe (Second Stage and directed by Andre Gregory), and the first American musical adaptation of Jane Eyre. She also produced and starred in a Los Angeles production of Butterflies Are Free. Her most recent film, Netflix’ “Brazen” accrued over 94 million viewing hours in its first month of release. She also starred in “Insatiable” for the streaming giant, as “Coralee,” the social climbing wife of a disgraced lawyer/beauty pageant coach. Prior to that, she was seen in their hit series, “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” opposite Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Ian Black, and Judah Friedlander. Her weekly podcast, “Sorry Not Sorry,” tackles social, political and cultural issues from the perspective of unapologetic guests while highlighting activists doing amazing things and grassroots efforts throughout the country. Guests on the podcast have included President-Elect Joe Biden, Congressman Ro Khanna, Frances Fisher, David Frum, Congresswoman Jayapal, Rep. Adam Schiff, Erin Brokovitch, Stacey Abrams, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Tarana Burke, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Andrew Yang, Sen. Ted Cruz and many more. Milano received critical acclaim for her most recent book, “Sorry Not Sorry,” a collection of essays about her life, career, and the humanitarian work at the heart of it all (Dutton). She co-authored the NY Times Bestseller “Hope: Project Middle School,” “Hope: Project Animal Rescue,” “Hope: Project Class President “and “Hope: Project Go Green.” The books center on “Hope,” a spunky 11-year-old girl who seeks to create change in her community. As an activist, Milano chooses to shine a spotlight on causes that matter deeply to her. Her advancement of #MeToo sparked a viral movement of women fighting against sexual harassment and assault. She is active on the ERA Coalition’s Advisory Council. She is also the ACLU’s Ambassador for Reproductive Rights. In the wake of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, Alyssa became one of the founders of NoRA, a coalition dedicated to combating the NRA money in political campaigns so that common sense gun reform can be enacted. For 20 years, she has been a UNICEF National Ambassador. Milano starred on the hit series “Charmed” for nine years. The show’s international appeal has brought it to more than 100 territories around the world. She began her television career on ABC’s “Who’s The Boss,” which at the height of its popularity was watched by 30 million viewers per week. She also starred on “Melrose Place” and the ABC series, “Mistresses,” as well as serving as the host and a judge on Lifetime’s “Project Runway All Stars.” Additionally, she has appeared in over 25 films.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.