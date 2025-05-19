 tracking pixel
Video: Alicia Keys and Amanda Reid Perform 'The River' From HELL'S KITCHEN; Deluxe Album Out Now

The recording includes three bonus tracks featuring Alicia Keys, Durrell “Tank” Babbs and introducing Amanda Reid.

By: May. 19, 2025
Hell’s Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – Deluxe Edition is out now! The recording includes three bonus tracks featuring Alicia Keys, Durrell “Tank” Babbs and introducing Amanda Reid, who will be taking over the role of Ali on Broadway beginning Tuesday, May 27th.  Listen HERE

Plus, the video for  “The River” featuring Alicia Keys and introducing Amanda Reid is now live. Check out the video: 

Alicia Keys will perform “The River/ “Empire State of Mind” with Amanda Reid on the season 27 finale of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series The Voice during the live show on Tuesday, May 20th  (NBC 9/8c)

Track List

  1. The Elevator Prologue – Maleah Joi Moon 
  2. The Gospel – Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Chris Lee
  3. The River – Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen Cast 
  4. Seventeen – Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen Cast 
  5. You Don’t Know My Name – Maleah Joi Moon, Vanessa Ferguson, Jackie Leon
  6. Miss Liza Jane Plays Piano for The First Time – Maleah Joi Moon
  7. Kaleidoscope (Ali's Version) – Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen Cast
  8. Gramercy Park – Chris Lee, Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen Cast 
  9. Not Even The King – Brandon Victor Dixon 
  10. Teenage Love Affair – Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen Cast
  11. Not Even the King (Reprise) – Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon 
  12. Unthinkable (I’m Ready) – Maleah Joi Moon, Chris Lee 
  13. You Play These Notes – Kecia Lewis, Maleah Joi Moon
  14. Girl On Fire – Jackie Leon, Vanessa Ferguson, Chris Lee 
  15. Perfect Way To Die – Kecia Lewis 
  16. Heartburn – Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen Cast 
  17. Love Looks Better – Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen Cast
  18. Work On It – Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen Cast 
  19. Price, Bonds, and Scott – Kecia Lewis
  20. Authors Of Forever – Kecia Lewis, Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen Cast
  21. Fallin’ – Brandon Victor Dixon, Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen Cast
  22. If I Ain’t Got You – Brandon Victor Dixon, Maleah Joi Moon 
  23. Pawn It All – Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen Cast
  24. Like You’ll Never See Me Again – Maleah Joi Moon, Chris Lee
  25. When It’s All Over – Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen Cast 
  26. Hallelujah/Like Water – Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Maleah Joi Moon 
  27. No One – Shoshana Bean, Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen Cast
  28. All We Can Do Is Play – Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen Cast 
  29. Empire State of Mind – Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon 
  30. Kaleidoscope (From the New Broadway Musical “Hell’s Kitchen”) – Alicia Keys feat. Maleah Joi Moon 
  31. The River (Alicia's Version) – Alicia Keys, Amanda Reid
  32. If I Ain't Got You (Tank's Version) – Tank, Amanda Reid, Alicia Keys 
  33. Not Even The King (Tank's Version) – Tank 

Produced by Alicia Keys, Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hell’s Kitchen includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, music supervision by Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone. The album is engineered by Ann Mincieli and Brendan Morawski and mixed by Ann Mincieli, Brendan Morawski, Eric Schilling and Ken Lewis with production management by Jill Dell’Abate and assistant engineers include Frank Holland, Robert Regeiro and Steve Tejeda.

The album was recorded at Jungle City Studios in New York City, mastered by Dave Kutch at the Mastering Palace, NYC, immersive mixed by Eric Schilling and Ann Mincieli and immersive mastered by Michael Romanowski at Coast Mastering, Berkeley, CA. Photos from the cast recording sessions can be downloaded here.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

 The cast is led by Jessica Vosk, 9-time Grammy nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Tony Award® winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jade Milan.

The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid ClarkeChloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Badia FarhaVanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah ParkerEric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Oscar Whitney Jr.


