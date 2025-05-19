Video: Alicia Keys and Amanda Reid Perform 'The River' From HELL'S KITCHEN; Deluxe Album Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hell’s Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – Deluxe Edition is out now! The recording includes three bonus tracks featuring Alicia Keys, Durrell “Tank” Babbs and introducing Amanda Reid, who will be taking over the role of Ali on Broadway beginning Tuesday, May 27th. Listen HERE.

Plus, the video for “The River” featuring Alicia Keys and introducing Amanda Reid is now live. Check out the video:

Alicia Keys will perform “The River/ “Empire State of Mind” with Amanda Reid on the season 27 finale of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series The Voice during the live show on Tuesday, May 20th (NBC 9/8c)

Track List

Produced by Alicia Keys, Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hell’s Kitchen includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, music supervision by Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone. The album is engineered by Ann Mincieli and Brendan Morawski and mixed by Ann Mincieli, Brendan Morawski, Eric Schilling and Ken Lewis with production management by Jill Dell’Abate and assistant engineers include Frank Holland, Robert Regeiro and Steve Tejeda.

The album was recorded at Jungle City Studios in New York City, mastered by Dave Kutch at the Mastering Palace, NYC, immersive mixed by Eric Schilling and Ann Mincieli and immersive mastered by Michael Romanowski at Coast Mastering, Berkeley, CA. Photos from the cast recording sessions can be downloaded here.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The cast is led by Jessica Vosk, 9-time Grammy nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Tony Award® winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jade Milan.