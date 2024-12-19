Video: Alicia Keys Visits Former School, Reunites with Teacher Who Shaped Her Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alicia Keys is looking back at the education and educators that have led to her massive success. In a new segment with CBS Mornings, the Hell's Kitchen writer visited her former performing arts school, also reuniting with teacher Linda Aziza Miller, a person who has been integral to her journey.

Miller says the young performer was "very intelligent, energic, and driven" and she knew she was going places, even at that time.

"She taught me so much about how to arrange music," Keys shared of Miller. "We would learn these clusters and these harmonies that were so incredible...Those are the things that I took and put into the music."

Also during the interview, Keys surprised a group of theater students who had started a GoFundMe to save their drama program- one to which Keys had donated. Watch the full segment now!

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The current cast includes Jessica Vosk, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee and Maleah Joi Moon. Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Eliazar Jimenez, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, and Oscar Whitney Jr. round out the rest of the cast.

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway. Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.