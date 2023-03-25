Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Spills all the Tea on the PARADE

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the mega talented, charming and kind actor Alex Joseph Grayson, who is currently playing 'Jim Conley' in Broadway's hottest musical revival "Parade" at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Company this spring directed by Michael Arden! Alex shares why this story of Leo Frank is still important and timely over a hundred years later and the behind the scenes process of recording the Broadway Cast Recording, which is out today on all streaming platforms.

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of "Sondheim Versus JRB", Alex shares what his audition process was like for this role as he was in the middle of the Broadway revival of "Into The Woods" and why the Shudder original film "Deadstream" is giving him so much joy.

Episode 66 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the recent world premiere performance of "A Peacock Amongst Pigeons" by the Gay Men's Chorus of Boston and Usher's "My Way: The Las Vegas Residency". The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

