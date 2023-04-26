Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Digs Deep Into His Complex PARADE Character

Parade is running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Apr. 26, 2023  

During his run as an understudy in the acclaimed Into the Woods, Alex Joseph Grayson learned that he would be taking on a role in yet another Broadway revival this season. He traded in fairytales for the very true story of Parade, which is now running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Grayson plays one of the show's most complicated characters, 'Jim Conley', and it's a task he doesn't take lightly. "What I'm doing onstage doesn't really come from me. I'm a conduit of the text, the behavior, and the way of living that I've picked up from my varied experience in life," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I'm just filtering all of that through and I'm thankful for the opportunity to share it."

Getting to sing Jason Robert Brown's Tony-winning score is just a cherry on top of the experience. "I find myself having to say, 'Alex, do not hum along! I know the songs are pretty, but you're an observer!' It's beautiful music. I cheer for my cast mates when they come offstage because they are giving such beautiful performances of these beautiful songs. It's a privilege."

Watch below as Alex chats more with Richard from CIVILIAN about thethrill of starrig in one of this season's hottest shows!







Related Stories
Exclusive: Broadway Legend (and Author) Chita Rivera Unpacks Her Life in the Theatre Photo
Exclusive: Broadway Legend (and Author) Chita Rivera Unpacks Her Life in the Theatre
She was born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero—until the entertainment world renamed her. But Dolores—the irreverent side of the sensual, dark and ferocious Chita—was always present center stage, and was influential in creating some of Broadway most iconic and acclaimed roles, including Anita in West Side Story‚ the part that made her a star—Rosie in Bye Bye, Birdie, Velma in Chicago, and Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman. In this video, watch as Broadway legend Chita Rivera chats with Richard Ridge about her new memoir!
Video: How CAMELOTs Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Seasons Most Legendary Role Photo
Video: How CAMELOT's Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Season's Most Legendary Role
Just a year and a half ago, Andrew Burnap was accepting a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in The Inheritance. This season, he's back in a show that is perhaps even more epic than the last.
Video: Wayne Cilento Unpacks His 50 Years Onstage and Bringing DANCIN Back to Broadway Photo
Video: Wayne Cilento Unpacks His 50 Years Onstage and Bringing DANCIN' Back to Broadway
50 years after making his Broadway debut in Irene, Wayne Cilento is lighting up Broadway again with his dazzling revival of Dancin'. Watch as he tells us all about how he brought this Fosse classic back to life for a new generation of theatre-goers.
Video: Carl Moellenberg Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey to Broadway Photo
Video: Carl Moellenberg Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey to Broadway
Carl Moellenberg's story is one of overcoming enormous obstacles and changing course to find his passion and his true self to live joyously as a long-term survivor. It is a journey of many transformations: from Midwestern boy most interested in music to a fast-paced Wall Street career; from investment banking to a 13-time Tony Award-winner on Broadway; from overcoming several death-defying crises by finding healing, and inspiration from a higher being, and deeper spirituality. Carl hopes that his story will inspire others who face seemingly overwhelming obstacles to find their passion, their reason to live, and to find love.

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gro... (read more about this author)


Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Digs Deep Into His Complex PARADE CharacterVideo: Alex Joseph Grayson Digs Deep Into His Complex PARADE Character
April 26, 2023

Taking on one of the more complex characters of this Broadway season is Alex Joseph Grayson, who is bringing audiences to their feet with his performance in Parade.
Exclusive: Broadway Legend (and Author) Chita Rivera Unpacks Her Life in the TheatreExclusive: Broadway Legend (and Author) Chita Rivera Unpacks Her Life in the Theatre
April 25, 2023

She was born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero—until the entertainment world renamed her. But Dolores—the irreverent side of the sensual, dark and ferocious Chita—was always present center stage, and was influential in creating some of Broadway most iconic and acclaimed roles, including Anita in West Side Story‚ the part that made her a star—Rosie in Bye Bye, Birdie, Velma in Chicago, and Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman. In this video, watch as Broadway legend Chita Rivera chats with Richard Ridge about her new memoir!
Video: How CAMELOT's Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Season's Most Legendary RoleVideo: How CAMELOT's Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Season's Most Legendary Role
April 24, 2023

Just a year and a half ago, Andrew Burnap was accepting a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in The Inheritance. This season, he's back in a show that is perhaps even more epic than the last.
Video: Wayne Cilento Unpacks His 50 Years Onstage and Bringing DANCIN' Back to BroadwayVideo: Wayne Cilento Unpacks His 50 Years Onstage and Bringing DANCIN' Back to Broadway
April 24, 2023

50 years after making his Broadway debut in Irene, Wayne Cilento is lighting up Broadway again with his dazzling revival of Dancin'. Watch as he tells us all about how he brought this Fosse classic back to life for a new generation of theatre-goers.
Video: Tony-Winning Producer Carl Moellenberg Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey to BroadwayVideo: Tony-Winning Producer Carl Moellenberg Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey to Broadway
April 12, 2023

Carl Moellenberg's story is one of overcoming enormous obstacles and changing course to find his passion and his true self to live joyously as a long-term survivor. It is a journey of many transformations: from Midwestern boy most interested in music to a fast-paced Wall Street career; from investment banking to a 13-time Tony Award-winner on Broadway; from overcoming several death-defying crises by finding healing, and inspiration from a higher being, and deeper spirituality. Carl hopes that his story will inspire others who face seemingly overwhelming obstacles to find their passion, their reason to live, and to find love.
share