Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Digs Deep Into His Complex PARADE Character

During his run as an understudy in the acclaimed Into the Woods, Alex Joseph Grayson learned that he would be taking on a role in yet another Broadway revival this season. He traded in fairytales for the very true story of Parade, which is now running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Grayson plays one of the show's most complicated characters, 'Jim Conley', and it's a task he doesn't take lightly. "What I'm doing onstage doesn't really come from me. I'm a conduit of the text, the behavior, and the way of living that I've picked up from my varied experience in life," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I'm just filtering all of that through and I'm thankful for the opportunity to share it."

Getting to sing Jason Robert Brown's Tony-winning score is just a cherry on top of the experience. "I find myself having to say, 'Alex, do not hum along! I know the songs are pretty, but you're an observer!' It's beautiful music. I cheer for my cast mates when they come offstage because they are giving such beautiful performances of these beautiful songs. It's a privilege."

Watch below as Alex chats more with Richard from CIVILIAN about thethrill of starrig in one of this season's hottest shows!