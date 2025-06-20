Video: Adrienne Warren, Kecia Lewis, and More Celebrate Sisterhood at Black Women on Broadway Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a heartfelt and joyous celebration of Black excellence in theatre, Survival Jobs, a Podcast releases Episode 132, recorded live from the red carpet of the 2025 Black Women on Broadway Awards on Monday, June 3, 2025. Hosted by Jason A. Coombs and special guest co-host Alana Johnson, this Juneteenth episode honors the brilliance, beauty, and resilience of Black women in the Broadway community.

This very special installment features red carpet conversations with some of the most inspiring talents on and off the stage, including Adrienne Warren (The Last Five Years), Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen), Camille A. Brown (choreographer of Gypsy and Hell’s Kitchen), Morgan Anita Wood (Hamilton), Krystal Joy Brown (It’s a Wonderful World), Solea Pfeiffer(Moulin Rouge!), Debra Martin Chase (producer of Purpose and Death Becomes Her), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Wicked), and more.

Honorees LaChanze and Khaila Wilcoxon also share their powerful reflections on what it means to be recognized in a room full of fellow Black women, especially at a time when both media narratives and industry dynamics are filled with challenges and change.

The episode dives into themes of sisterhood, resilience, and joy—highlighting how Black women uplift one another, the importance of representation, and how music—especially during Black Music Month—continues to serve as a source of inspiration and movement. The Black Women on Broadway organization was co-founded by Danielle Brooks, Amber Iman, and Jocelyn Bioh. They launched the organization in 2020 to celebrate and support Black women in the theater industry. More info on the organization and event can be found online here!

Lastly, episode 132 of Survival Jobs, a Podcast is now available with exclusive video here on Broadwayworld and audio version available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Follow @SurvivalJobsPod on Instagram and TikTok for behind-the-scenes clips, photos, and bonus content from the 2025 Black Women on Broadway Awards.