Video: Aaron Tveit Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Aaron Tveit originated the role, earning a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, before departing the production May 8, 2022.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit returned to the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of Christian last night, beginning a 12-week limited engagement at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC). Aaron Tveit originated the role, earning a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, before departing the production May 8, 2022.

Watch below as he makes his first entrance back at the Moulin Rouge!

Aaron Tveit created the role of Christian, which earned him his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston for the world premiere in the summer of 2018 and then on Broadway in the summer of 2019. He's also appeared on Broadway in Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray. Other stage credits include Assassins (West End) and Rent (Hollywood Bowl). He's appeared on television in the Grammy-nominated "Schmigadoon!," "American Horror Stories," "Graceland," "Grease Live!," "Gossip Girl," "Brain Dead" and others. Film credits include the Academy Award-winning Les Misérables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Howl and others. He's appeared in concerts in NYC at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza and LCT American Songbook, and on tours at Barrington Stage Company, The Paramount in NY, House of Blues, Boston, San Diego, The Belasco in L.A., Barns at Wolf Trap in D.C., The Vets. His recordings include The Radio in My Head.

ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Erica Lynn Schwartz / Matt Picheny / Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions / Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, CJ ENM, Sophie Qi/Harmonia Holdings, AF Creative Media / International Theatre Fund, Baz & Co. / Len Blavatnik, Endeavor Content, Tom & Pam Faludy, Gilad-Rogowsky / InStone Productions, John Gore Organization, Mehr-BB Entertainment GmbH, Spencer Ross, Nederlander Presentations / IPN, Eric Falkenstein / Suzanne Grant, Jennifer Fischer, Peter May / Sandy Robertson, Triptyk Studios, Carl Daikeler / Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theatre Company / 42ND.CLUB, Candy Spelling / Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman and Jujamcyn Theatres.

Released by 20th Century Studios, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the Féerie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse - without forgetting the Moulin Rouge's most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza. http://www.moulinrouge.fr/

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.

The coffee table book Moulin Rouge! The Musical: The Story of the Broadway Spectacular published by Rizzoli New York is available where fine books are sold.




