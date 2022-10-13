Video: AIN'T TOO PROUD Star Jelani Remy Sings the National Anthem for the Denver Broncos

Jelani Remy from the Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations Broadway Company took the field to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at the Denver Broncos game on October 6 in advance of the first national tour playing The Buell Theatre, October 25-November 6.

Check out his performance here:

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, "Ain't Too Proud" is the electrifying musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits, with 14 reaching number one, and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017.

The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.