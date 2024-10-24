Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Performs 'When You're Smiling' on Good Morning America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



James Monroe Iglehart, DeWitt Fleming Jr., and the company of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical visited Good Morning America on Thursday. For their first TV performance, the company sang the classic number When You're Smiling. Watch the performance now!

The production is currently in previews at Studio 54 on Broadway, ahead of an opening night on Monday, November 11, 2024. A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway: Aladdin, Hamilton) as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio, The Book of Mormon) as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum (Broadway: The Book of Mormon) as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins (Broadway: Memphis, Motown: The Musical) as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming (Broadway: The Color Purple, Hamilton) as Lil Hardin.

The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison (Broadway: Oklahoma!, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. (TV: “Boardwalk Empire,” Encores!: The Tap Dance Kid) as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Thomas Forbach (Broadway: Into the Woods, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables) as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory (Broadway: The Color Purple, The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess) as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula (Broadway: Spamalot (revival); TV: "Blue Bloods," "Black Monday") as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane (Broadway: Chicago, Kiss Me Kate, A Chorus Line) will portray Armstrong at certain performances.

The ensemble features Brandon Louis Armstrong (National Tour: Hamilton), Wesley J. Barnes (National Tour: Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar), Willie Clyde Beaton II (Regional: 42nd Street, Beautiful), Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. (Broadway: The Music Man, The Who's Tommy), Eean S. Cochran (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Kate Louissaint (Regional: Beautiful), Matt Magnusson (Off-Broadway: Hound Dog), Jodeci Milhouse (Encores!: Pal Joey), Alysha Morgan (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Khadijah Rolle (Regional: Sister Act, Memphis the Musical), Tally Sessions (Broadway: Company, School of Rock), Brett Sturgis (Broadway: On Your Feet!, Aida), Renell Taylor (Regional: Newsies, Chicago), Meridien Terrell (National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), and Dori Waymer (Regional: The Color Purple).

A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire (Theatre: Obama-ology, 7 Deadly Sins; TV: “This Is Us,” “The Good Fight”), and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Orchestrations and Arrangements are by three-time Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Branford Marsalis (Broadway: Fences, Children of a Lesser God), Music Supervision, Vocal and Incidental Arrangements, and Additional Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Broadway: Memphis, Shuffle Along…), Dance Arrangements are by Tony Award nominee Zane Mark (Broadway: Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk, Motown the Musical, The Cher Show), and Music Direction by Darryl G. Ivey (Broadway: Shuffle Along…). Grammy and Emmy Award winner David Lai (Broadway: Sweeney Todd, Hadestown, Spamalot) is Music Contractor for the production.