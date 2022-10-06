Victoria Burshtein Releases New Self-Help Book A WOMAN'S SELF LOVE

Victoria Burshtein has announced the release of her new self-help book for women entitled, A Woman's Self-Love: Self-Love and Self-Compassion for Women.

How to develop Self-Love in five easy steps, even if you failed at every other self-help strategy.

Self-love is essential to feel joy, happiness, and fulfillment. The biggest roadblock in our journey to loving ourselves is self-criticism. Negative self-talk can damage us if left unchecked, such as feeding into depression and anxiety, lowering self-esteem, and increasing stress, guilt, and shame.

In A Woman's Self Love, readers will discover:

* The most common mistake people make when practicing self-love

* The three most essential components to loving yourself

* How to detect your inner critic's main job in your life

* How to redirect your self-talk so it's working for you, not against you

* The one thing that will improve your relationships massively and the way you view the world around you

* Five easy practices that will make you fall in love with yourself

* The single most powerful tactic you can use to switch your inner conversations from self-criticism to self-love

According to Burshtein, "Applying A Woman's Self Love principles will help readers boost happiness, enhance self-worth, increase motivation, foster resilience, and much more. Studies have proven that practicing self-love dramatically affects longevity and your quality of life. You can start living a joyful, fulfilled life, even if you are currently dealing with the darkest thoughts."

About the Author:

Victoria Burshtein was born and raised in East Europe, where she learned the importance of hard work and determination. Since moving to New York City in her early 20s, she has worked as a Financial Advisor, Real Estate Associate Broker, and Marketing Manager. Victoria is an MBA graduate with a specialization in marketing and management. Her professional experience has given her a strong business and marketing principles foundation. However, it is Victoria's personal mission to help women build a strong mindset and aid them in achieving their best selves. She hopes to encourage women to have each other's back and be each other's support system when they need it the most. She wants nothing more than to see her fellow women live happy, prosperous lives wherein they are their number one supporters. Throughout her books, she addresses the challenges she overcame as a woman and the solutions that helped her achieve personal success.

Victoria is married and is a proud parent of two children - a boy and a girl - as well as an adorable Pomeranian dog.

