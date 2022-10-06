Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Victoria Burshtein Releases New Self-Help Book A WOMAN'S SELF LOVE

The book details how to develop Self-Love in five easy steps, even if you failed at every other self-help strategy.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Victoria Burshtein Releases New Self-Help Book A WOMAN'S SELF LOVE

Victoria Burshtein has announced the release of her new self-help book for women entitled, A Woman's Self-Love: Self-Love and Self-Compassion for Women.

How to develop Self-Love in five easy steps, even if you failed at every other self-help strategy.

Self-love is essential to feel joy, happiness, and fulfillment. The biggest roadblock in our journey to loving ourselves is self-criticism. Negative self-talk can damage us if left unchecked, such as feeding into depression and anxiety, lowering self-esteem, and increasing stress, guilt, and shame.

In A Woman's Self Love, readers will discover:

* The most common mistake people make when practicing self-love
* The three most essential components to loving yourself
* How to detect your inner critic's main job in your life
* How to redirect your self-talk so it's working for you, not against you
* The one thing that will improve your relationships massively and the way you view the world around you
* Five easy practices that will make you fall in love with yourself
* The single most powerful tactic you can use to switch your inner conversations from self-criticism to self-love

According to Burshtein, "Applying A Woman's Self Love principles will help readers boost happiness, enhance self-worth, increase motivation, foster resilience, and much more. Studies have proven that practicing self-love dramatically affects longevity and your quality of life. You can start living a joyful, fulfilled life, even if you are currently dealing with the darkest thoughts."

About the Author:

Victoria Burshtein was born and raised in East Europe, where she learned the importance of hard work and determination. Since moving to New York City in her early 20s, she has worked as a Financial Advisor, Real Estate Associate Broker, and Marketing Manager. Victoria is an MBA graduate with a specialization in marketing and management. Her professional experience has given her a strong business and marketing principles foundation. However, it is Victoria's personal mission to help women build a strong mindset and aid them in achieving their best selves. She hopes to encourage women to have each other's back and be each other's support system when they need it the most. She wants nothing more than to see her fellow women live happy, prosperous lives wherein they are their number one supporters. Throughout her books, she addresses the challenges she overcame as a woman and the solutions that helped her achieve personal success.

Victoria is married and is a proud parent of two children - a boy and a girl - as well as an adorable Pomeranian dog.

Find out more about the author and her book on her website.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM to Play Music Hall in JanuaryPADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM to Play Music Hall in January
October 6, 2022

The beloved, award-winning stage show Paddington Gets in a Jam comes to Music Hall January 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m
FOREVER YOUNG Comes To Washington Pavillion Next WeekFOREVER YOUNG Comes To Washington Pavillion Next Week
October 6, 2022

FOREVER YOUNG will be coming to the Washington Pavilion on October 11, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Packed full of pop, rock and country classics, this nostalgic compilation of songs is perfect for music lovers through the decades.
Carl Pickard Releases New Book HOLDING ON WHILE LETTING GOCarl Pickard Releases New Book HOLDING ON WHILE LETTING GO
October 6, 2022

In his new book, Holding On While Letting Go: Parenting Your Child Through the Four Freedoms of Adolescence, Dr. Pickhardt shares these four unfolding freedoms of adolescence and helps parents navigate these challenging times. 
Mark Rapier Releases New Book THE LEADER WITH A THOUSAND FACESMark Rapier Releases New Book THE LEADER WITH A THOUSAND FACES
October 6, 2022

His new book, The Leader With a Thousand Faces: A Personal Study of Leadership, describes the journey that leaders must learn how to navigate and aims to give readers perspectives to consider before they find themselves needing answers. Written from Rapier's experience, not theory, readers will find the clues to uncovering the best versions of the leaders they choose to be.
Russell Howard to Tour Brand New Stand-up Show Next SpringRussell Howard to Tour Brand New Stand-up Show Next Spring
October 6, 2022

Russell is set to put the world to rights in his own uniquely hilarious way over 52 shows at venues nationwide from 16th March to 17th June 2023, including Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on the 26th March, a five night homecoming run at the Bristol Hippodrome from 19th-23rd April and three nights at the London Palladium from 26th-28th April.