Veteran Voices Pop-Up Exhibition Announced At The Staten Island Museum

Just ahead of Veterans' Day, the Staten Island Museum in partnership with The Department of Veterans' Services (DVS) Veteran Voices Project (VVP), NYC opened a pop-up exhibition presenting the oral histories of Staten Island veterans, honoring their immeasurable contribution.

The Veteran Voices Project (VVP) is an oral history initiative designed to preserve the stories of NYC's Veterans across all military branches and service eras. Administered by the NYC Department of Veterans' Services, the project collects interviews with New York City veterans in an online database. The mission of the NYC Department of Veterans' Services is to connect, mobilize, and empower New York City's Veteran community to foster purpose-driven lives for New York City Service Members - past and present.

Together, we introduce an audio library of Veteran stories across all military branches and service eras in a shared mission to honor our local heroes and generate meaningful shared experiences to deepen understanding of ourselves and each other.

"We are proud to bring the voices of Staten Island's diverse Veteran community into the Staten Island Museum and share these important stories," said Janice Monger, Staten Island Museum President and CEO

The Veteran Voices project is actively looking for more stories. To learn more or to participate please visit nyc.gov/vets.

The opening ceremony on Friday, November 5 included several Veterans whose stories are a part of the VVP: Navy Veteran Harry Lee, Specialist Yesenia Mata, Lt. Colonel Adam Scher, Captain Zeita Merchant, along with Commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans' Services James Hendon.

The exhibition will be on view throughout the month of November. The Staten Island Museum offers free admission to active duty and retired veterans with ID, year-round.