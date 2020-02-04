Valery Gergiev To Return to the New York Philharmonic

Russian conductor Valery Gergiev will return to the New York Philharmonic to conduct Rodion Shchedrin's Concerto for Orchestra No. 1, Naughty Limericks, the Philharmonic's first time performing the work; Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, with Denis Matsuev as soloist; and Stravinsky's Petrushka (1911 version). The program will take place Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 8:00 p.m.; and Saturday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Both Valery Gergiev and Denis Matsuev have championed Shchedrin's music. Mr. Gergiev recorded Naughty Limericks in 2008, and Mr. Matsuev and Mr. Gergiev have collaborated in recordings of piano concertos by Shchedrin and Rachmaninoff. Gramophone wrote of their 2015 recording of works by Shchedrin, Rachmaninoff, and Stravinsky: "There's a supremely commanding Rachmaninov ... to be savoured here, as clear in its articulation as any I can remember hearing."

Denis Matsuev made his acclaimed New York Philharmonic debut in 2010 as part of The Russian Stravinsky: A Philharmonic Festival, led by Valery Gergiev. As in these performances, the program also included Petrushka (1911 version). The New York Times wrote: "Mr. Matsuev, wielding his athletic virtuosity and steely power, gave a chiseled, hard-driving yet transparent performance, matched in character and cool brilliance by Mr. Gergiev and the orchestra.... Mr. Gergiev brought startling freshness and rhapsodic fervor to the episodic ballet score [Petrushka] played in its complete 1911 version."

The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert on March 13 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays.

Tickets

Single tickets start at $80 (ticket prices subject to change). A limited number of $18 tickets for select concerts may be available to students within 10 days of the performance. Tickets for Open Rehearsals are $22. The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert March 13 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays.

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

Event Listing

New York Philharmonic

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Thursday, March 12, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Open Rehearsal - 9:45 a.m.

Friday, March 13, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Valery Gergiev, conductor

Denis Matsuev, piano

Rodion SHCHEDRIN Concerto for Orchestra No. 1, Naughty Limericks

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3

STRAVINSKY Petrushka (1911 version)





