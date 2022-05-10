VIDEOS: Michael R. Jackson, Ariana DeBose, and Peppermint Perform at the GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, held the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City last night where a host of LGBTQ notables and allies called on the community to fight back against growing anti-LGBTQ attacks, particularly on LGBTQ youth and transgender Americans.

GLAAD also announced recipients for 16 of this year's 30 categories for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Additional categories were announced in Los Angeles on April 2.

Judith Light received GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award from Ariana DeBose, and Wilson Cruz received the Vito Russo Award at the star-studded ceremony at the Hilton Midtown in Los Angeles. The New York ceremony for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted by celebrity Peloton Instruction Cody Rigbsy and transgender recording artist, actress, GLAAD Board Member, and RuPaul's Drag Race Alum Peppermint.

The event also featured special performances from Dove Cameron of her hit single 'Boyfriend' and Michael R. Jackson, who performed from his Pulitzer-Prize winning Broadway musical A Strange Loop.

Check out videos from the event below!

Ariana DeBose and Peppermint - 'Somewhere'

Judith Light and Wilson Cruz Receive GLAAD Honors