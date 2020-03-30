VIDEO: Youth Theatre Shares Virtual MATILDA Performance

When CYT St. Charles, a youth theatre company in Louisiana, had to cancel its production of Matilda due to the current pandemic, the company came together to create a video performance of the song, "When I Grow Up" to spread some joy to the theatre community during this trying time.

Check out their performance here:

Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You