VIDEO: 'You Will See Me' From I SPY A SPY Pays Tribute to NY Deliverymen

SoHee Youn and Jamie Jackson wrote "You Will See Me" as part of their original musical, I Spy a Spy, which appeared off-Broadway in 2019. The main character, Jose, is a immigrant deliveryman in New York City who is desperate to be seen.

"When Covid-19 struck our great city, we became aware that deliverymen like Jose had become more essential to New York's survival than ever, and more than ever they deserved recognition," shared the songwriting team. "Over the course of a week in early May 2020, we walked the streets around our home in Hell's Kitchen to capture images and footage of these deliverymen - a majority of whom are immigrants like us, drawn by the eternal promise of New York. This video is our tribute to the essential work they did to keep us New Yorkers safe and fed while we hunkered down."

Watch the video below!

Music: SoHee Youn

Lyrics: Jamie Jackson

Orchestration, sequencing, guitars, percussion: Dan Gonko

Vocals: Justin Lopez & Jamie Jackson

Bass and Djembe: Dennis Arcano

Piano: Peter Nilsen & SoHee Youn

Filming & Editing Jackson & Youn





