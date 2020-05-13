VIDEO: 'You Will See Me' From I SPY A SPY Pays Tribute to NY Deliverymen
SoHee Youn and Jamie Jackson wrote "You Will See Me" as part of their original musical, I Spy a Spy, which appeared off-Broadway in 2019. The main character, Jose, is a immigrant deliveryman in New York City who is desperate to be seen.
"When Covid-19 struck our great city, we became aware that deliverymen like Jose had become more essential to New York's survival than ever, and more than ever they deserved recognition," shared the songwriting team. "Over the course of a week in early May 2020, we walked the streets around our home in Hell's Kitchen to capture images and footage of these deliverymen - a majority of whom are immigrants like us, drawn by the eternal promise of New York. This video is our tribute to the essential work they did to keep us New Yorkers safe and fed while we hunkered down."
Watch the video below!
Music: SoHee Youn
Lyrics: Jamie Jackson
Orchestration, sequencing, guitars, percussion: Dan Gonko
Vocals: Justin Lopez & Jamie Jackson
Bass and Djembe: Dennis Arcano
Piano: Peter Nilsen & SoHee Youn
Filming & Editing Jackson & Youn
