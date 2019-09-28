VIDEO: Woman Singing Opera in LA Train Station Goes Viral

The LAPD caught woman on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles recently. The unidentified woman has gone viral for her singing voice, with over 100,000 views as of now.

According to The LA Times, Sgt. Hector Guzman, a spokesman for LAPD, said the video was recorded by an officer working at the Wilshire and Normandie Purple Line station.

"It was powerful the first time we saw it, and every time we see it again, it's still powerful," Guzman said. "The message for us was simple: Remind ourselves to take a moment to look around and listen."

Watch the video below!

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX - LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

Read more on LA Times.





