VIDEO: Winner of Prizeo HAMILTON Contest Raps His Surprise

Prizeo recently held a contest offering one lucky winner and a guest VIP tickets to opening night of Hamilton in Puerto Rico, tickets to the opening night after-party with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast, and a signed and framed photo with him, in addition to roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations in San Juan.

Dan Ewing was the lucky winner and took to Twitter to express his joy with a Hamilton remix

Ok, this is no @alyankovic quality lyrical rewrite but I woke up feeling creative and full of gratitude to @Lin_Manuel and @Prizeo so...



Planes and trips. :) #HamiltonPR pic.twitter.com/rQIL2vhQHC - Dan Ewing (@DanEwingTampa) January 25, 2019

Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to his lead role as Alexander Hamilton for 24 performances only when he brings HAMILTON to the island January 8-27, 2019. This is the first, and only, scheduled time he will return to the role since leaving the original Broadway cast in 2016.

Prizeo, an online sweepstakes-for-good platform, mobilizes celebrity fan bases by offering the chance to "give small and win big" while raising funds and awareness for charitable causes around the globe. Prizeo campaigns have featured celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ellen Degeneres, Tom Brady, Martha Stewart, Imagine Dragons, Tyler Oakley, Lady Gaga and many more. To date, Prizeo has raised more than $50 million for hundreds of nonprofits, including Planned Parenthood, American Cancer Society, United Way Worldwide and Special Olympics.

