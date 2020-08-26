Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

VIDEO: What Makes a Show? Find Out on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Tonight's episode is all about what makes a show!

Aug. 26, 2020  

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for What Makes A Show? with guests Jorge Avila, Joseph Pittman, Xavier Rubiano and Stephen Spadaro.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.


