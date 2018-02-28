VIDEO: Wayne Brady Discusses His Return to KINKY BOOTS With Trevor Noah

Wayne Brady visits the THE DAILY SHOW WITH Trevor Noah to explain why he's returning to Broadway as Lola in "Kinky Boots" and shares some choice words for a homophobic Facebook troll. Brady will be taking over for J. Harrison Ghee, who will be temporarily leaving the show for another project. Ghee will return to Kinky Boots on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Brady first took over the role of 'Lola' following original cast member, Tony® Award winner, Billy Porter. Ben Brantley of The New York Times said of Brady's performance: he "radiates stellar heat" and "gleams with contentment and confidence."

Brady most recently starred as the infamous 'Aaron Burr' in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony® Award winning production of Hamilton in Chicago. He currently hosts the CBS game show "Let's Make a Deal," which has earned him six Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Brady will also appear in a recurring role in the third season of USA Network's hit series "Colony."

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, a London production in its third year (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical) with a recently announced UK & Ireland Tour commencing next summer, a North American First National Tour in its fourth year, an upcoming production in Germany beginning performances later this month, a Korean production returning to Seoul for a third season this coming Spring and a Japanese production returning for a second season to Tokyo and Osaka in 2019. Other previous productions include an extended run in Toronto (winner of the Dora Award for Musical) and an award-winning Australian production which concluded in October 2017. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

