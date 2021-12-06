VIDEO: Watch the SOMETHINGS COMING: WEST SIDE STORY 20/20 Special

Last night, ABC News presented a one-hour primetime event that stepped inside the upcoming film "West Side Story," from director Steven Spielberg.

The special features interviews with Spielberg, Rita Moreno and other members of the cast and crew; discussions with Puerto Rican actors, artists and journalists on the role this story has had on their lives and the importance of authenticity and representation in film; and behind-the-scenes footage of the film.

The special features the final domestic television interview with the late Stephen Sondheim, filming in his Connecticut home on November 11 to talk about the upcoming reimagined "West Side Story" film, which he wrote the lyrics for.

"Something's Coming: West Side Story" also includes interviews with Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose, stars of the upcoming film; Rita Moreno, who opens up about her Oscar-winning role as Anita in the 1961 version and her role in the new film written especially for her; Chita Rivera, who first played the role of Anita on Broadway; Tony-award winning Tony Kushner, who wrote the screenplay; Cindy Tolan, the film's casting director on selecting rising stars for the iconic roles; and Puerto Rican historians that consulted on the film.

The special edition of "20/20" takes viewers into the world of "West Side Story" past and present as the iconic musical is adapted for the NEXT generation.

