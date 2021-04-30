VIDEO: Watch a MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Reunion with Donna Murphy, Judy Kuhn, Patti Cohenour, Betty Buckley, Rupert Holmes, Howard McGillin and John Herrera.

The Mystery of Edwin Drood is a musical based on the unfinished Charles Dickens novel. Written by Rupert Holmes, the show was the first Broadway musical with multiple endings (determined by audience vote). The musical won five Tony Awards out of eleven nominations, including Best Musical. Holmes received Tonys for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The musical debuted as part of the New York Shakespeare Festival in August 1985, and, following revision, transferred to Broadway, where it ran until May 1987. Two national tours and a production in London's West End followed. The Roundabout Theatre Company revived the musical in 2012.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Thanks to YOU Stars In The House has raised over $750,000 for The Actors Fund and over $203,000 for other organizations including: The Trevor Project, You Gotta Believe, NAACP LDF, Cats4CovidRelief, The Humane Society of New York, Broadway at CBST, Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief, Cancer Support Community, New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall and Bullets to Books (The Jüdische Kulturbund Project).