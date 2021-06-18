Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch a HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Special guests will include Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall!

Jun. 18, 2021  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH! Get your wigs OUT of their boxes because Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall are in the house! These two rockstar performers will talk about transforming into their iconic "Hedwig" characters, donning
those outrageous costumes, and some of their most memorable moments on stage and on tour. The Paula Kaminsky Davis Charitable Foundation will generously match all donations made during this show, up to $7,500!

Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.


