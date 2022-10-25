VIDEO: Watch a Clip of Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Singing 'This Is Not Over Yet' From PARADE
Parade will run at New York City Center from Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6.
Update: Watch full performances from today's press event here.
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown's Parade Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6. The production stars Ben Platt as Leo Frank, Micaela Diamond (Lucille Frank), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), and more.
Watch a clip of Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Singing 'This Is Not Over Yet' below!
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond preview "This Is Not Over Yet" from PARADE. pic.twitter.com/MiFPCzOgV0- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) October 25, 2022
The production will be directed by Michael Arden with music direction by Tom Murray and choreography by Cree Grant.
The full company includes Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter (Angela), Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper (Newt Lee), John Dossett (Old Soldier/Judge Roan), Erin Rose Doyle (Mary Phagan), Manoel Felciano (Tom Watson), Brody Grant (Young Soldier), Alex Joseph Grayson (Jim Conley), Danielle Lee Greaves (Minnie McKnight), Christopher Gurr (Mr. Peavy), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Britt Craig), Sean Allan Krill (Governor Slaton), Douglas Lyons (Riley), Erin Mackey (Mrs. Phagan), Ashlyn Maddox (Factory Girl), Sophia Manicone (Iola Stover),Howard McGillin (Luther Rosser), Grace McLean (Sally Slaton), William Michals, Paul Alexander Nolan (Hugh Dorsey), Sofie Poliakoff (Factory Girl), and Jackson Teeley.
New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues. Gala benefit packages for Tuesday, November 1, including a festive post-performance dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, start at $2,500. For additional details on Gala benefit packages call 212.763.1205.
