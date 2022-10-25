Video: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, Jason Robert Brown & More Rehearse City Center Encores! PARADE
Get your first look at the cast in action!
BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsals for New York City Center's production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden.
Watch the cast perform two musical numbers for the press, The Old Red Hills Of Home and This Is Not Over Yet, below.
Opening with a Gala benefit performance on Tuesday, November 1, the production runs through November 6, 2022. Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.
Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.
Members get exclusive access to tickets beginning May 19 before the general public on June 14. Tickets starting at $35 can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.
Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond - This Is Not Over Yet
Brody Grant & Company - The Old Red Hills Of Home
