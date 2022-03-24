Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
VIDEO: Watch Willemijn Verkaik Sings 'Me And The Sky' From COME FROM AWAY in Amsterdam

Willemijn Verkaik is known for providing the Dutch and German voices for Elsa in Frozen, as well as being the only actress to perform in WICKED in three languages.

Mar. 24, 2022  

Following a hit season in Hroon, Netherlands, Come From Away continues to spread its message across the world as it begins performances in Amsterdam now through April 10th. In all new footage, watch Willemijn Verkaik as Beverley Bass (and others) perform 'Me And The Sky.'

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all. Come From Away is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



