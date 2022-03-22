VIDEO: Watch Vintage Performances from BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the Broadway-bound musical Bob Fosse's Dancin', with choreography by Bob Fosse and direction and musical staging by Tony Award-winning choreographer Wayne Cilento (Broadway's Wicked and The Who's Tommy) has found its cast.

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of the art form he loved, practiced, and changed forever. His hit musical masterpiece is reimagined by director Wayne Cilento, who starred in the original Broadway production of Dancin' and is transforming the show's original vision for 21st-century audiences. Dancin' brims with Fosse's warmth, emotion, color, and endlessly influential style rarely seen in modern interpretations of his work. Featuring an eclectic score that spans a multitude of musical genres and an extraordinary cast of Broadway's most accomplished dancers, Dancin' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You've never seen Dancin' like this.

Before the beloved show returns to the stage, relive some of the original choreography below!

Dancin' television commercial, 1978:

Ann Reinking performs "When Johnny Comes Marching Home" on Merv Griffin:

"Sing Sing Sing" at the 1978 Tony Awards:

"Crunchy Granola Suite" performed in Fosse: "I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man" performed in Fosse: