Cast & Creative Team Announced for Broadway-Bound BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN

The Old Globe has announced the cast and creative team for the Broadway-bound musical Bob Fosse's Dancin', with choreography by Bob Fosse and direction and musical staging by Tony Award-winning choreographer Wayne Cilento (Broadway's Wicked and The Who's Tommy). The original Broadway production was created, directed, and choreographed by Bob Fosse. Bob Fosse's Dancin' is presented by The Old Globe, produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse and by special arrangement with Joey Parnes. Rehearsals are currently underway for the six-week limited engagement. Performances begin April 19 and run to May 29, 2022 with the opening on Thursday, April 28. Bob Fosse's Dancin' will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets are now on sale and available at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of the art form he loved, practiced, and changed forever. His hit musical masterpiece is reimagined by director Wayne Cilento, who starred in the original Broadway production of Dancin' and is transforming the show's original vision for 21st-century audiences. Dancin' brims with Fosse's warmth, emotion, color, and endlessly influential style rarely seen in modern interpretations of his work. Featuring an eclectic score that spans a multitude of musical genres and an extraordinary cast of Broadway's most accomplished dancers, Dancin' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You've never seen Dancin' like this.

"Bob Fosse was a transformational figure in the musical theatre, and his innovations revolutionized dance on the Broadway stage and on film," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "One of his greatest works, Dancin', showcased everything that was breathtaking and unique about his vision. Now the brilliant Wayne Cilento, one of Fosse's heirs and himself a Broadway treasure, revitalizes and reanimates this classic show for our moment and for the 21st century. Bob Fosse's Dancin' is a jolt that will supercharge the Globe and our audiences as we boldly step forward-as we dance forward-from the two challenging years of the pandemic. It is a viscerally exciting piece of theatre, with stagecraft as colorful and rich as its remarkable choreography, and the dancer-singer-actors Wayne has brought to San Diego are quite simply wonders to behold. This show is a bold statement about the joy and delight that are unique to the theatre, and I'm honored and truly happy to bring it to our city."

Cast

The ensemble of principal cast members for Bob Fosse's Dancin' includes Ioana Alfonso (Broadway's Wicked), Yeman Brown (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill), Peter John Chursin (Broadway's Wicked), Dylis Croman (Broadway's Chicago), Tony d'Alelio (Off Broadway's This Ain't No Disco), Jōvan Dansberry (Broadway's King Kong), Karli Dinardo (Broadway's Moulin Rouge!), Jacob Guzman (Broadway's West Side Story), Manuel Herrera (Broadway's Wicked), Kolton Krouse (Broadway's Cats), Mattie Love (Broadway's Wicked), Yani Marin (Broadway's Wicked), Nando Morland (Broadway's West Side Story), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Broadway's Aladdin), Ida Saki (Warner Bros.' In the Heights), and Ron Todorowski (Broadway's Finding Neverland).

Understudies for Dancin' include Ashley Blair Fitzgerald (Broadway's The Cher Show), Gabriel Hyman (Broadway's King Kong), Krystal Mackie (national tour of Hamilton), and Michaeljon Slinger (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!).

Creative Team

In addition to Bob Fosse and Wayne Cilento, the creative team for the Broadway-bound production of Bob Fosse's Dancin' includes scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; projection design by Finn Ross; music supervision, orchestrations, incidental music, and vocal arrangements by Jim Abbott; music direction by Darryl Archibald; dance arrangements and additional music by David Dabbon; casting by Tara Rubin Casting; production stage manager Beverly Jenkins; Mr. Fosse's choreography reproduced by Christine Colby Jacques; associate direction/musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera; and text consultant and additional material by Kirsten Childs.

Bob Fosse's Dancin' originally opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 27, 1978 and later transferred to the Ambassador Theatre. The production ran for 1,774 performances. Dancin' was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and brought Fosse his seventh Tony Award for Best Choreography.

Tickets

The Broadway-bound Bob Fosse's Dancin' will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances run April 19 - May 29, 2022, with the official press opening Thursday, April 28 at 8:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at our Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $52. For additional information, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is supported by production sponsors Terry Atkinson and Kathy Taylor, Elizabeth Cushman, Ann Davies, Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander, Dee E. Silver, M.D., United, Pamela J. Wagner and Hans Tegebo, and The Estate of Carolyn Yorston-Wellcome and artist sponsors Gail and Doug Hutcheson (for scenic designer Robert Brill), Philip and Margarita Wilkinson (for director Wayne Cilento), and U.S. Bank (for costume designers Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung). Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.

Visit the Bob Fosse's Dancin' Broadway social media channels @DancinBway for additional information.