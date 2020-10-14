VIDEO: Watch Tiler Peck, Sierra Boggess & More on Stars in the House

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with A New Stage's Tiler Peck, Sierra Boggess, Chloé Arnold and Lil Buck.
Available to stream starting October 16, A New Stage gives you a front-row seat to experience world-class artistry from the comfort of your home, with three incredible performances in a range of styles from ballet to hip-hop to tap.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
