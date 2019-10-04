VIDEO: Watch Taylor Swift's Hilarious Post-Surgery Video on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Taylor Swift reacts to some never-before-seen footage of her acting loopy after laser eye surgery and she teases what songs she'll perform on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in this clip from "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Watch it below!

Swift will star in the upcoming musical film adaptation of "Cats."

