VIDEO: Watch Spotlight Theatre's First Weekly Virtual Cabaret

Article Pixel Apr. 19, 2020  

Spotlight Theatre in Staten Island held a virtual cabaret on Facebook Live!

The performance was the first in a weekly series, featuring performances from some of the company's professional repertory members, as well as some of some youth company actors.

Performers in the first cabaret included Maria Pedro, Elbi Cespedes, Sophie Decker, Gabe Oliveria, Tatianna Mroczek, Dylan Stanley, Bronwyn Fugate, and Sal Pavia.

Watch the full first performance below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



