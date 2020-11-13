VIDEO: Watch Sierra Boggess Takeover Our Instagram!

Sierra's virtual concert premieres tonight!

Sierra Boggess took over our Instagram story yesterday leading up to her Birdland concert tonight! Missed all the fun? No worries-- check out highlights from her takeover below!

Broadway leading lady Sierra Boggess will be in the spotlight in a very special concert taped in the Birdland Theater premiering tonight, November 13 at 7pm ET.

Ms. Boggess says, "Join me as I sing onstage for the first time since quarantine, reunited with my sister Summer Boggess on cello and my music director and arranger, Brian Hertz! Come hear stories from my time in Colorado, climbing fourteeners and listening to rivers. Listen to us play music together from the comfort of your homes, and come be reminded that we are all in this together and no one is alone! This show is dedicated to anyone who needs a little rejuvenating from the strangeness of the times, who wants a little reminder that life can still be beautiful and full of music, and that love is always the answer!" Songs will include "Come to My Garden," "Think of Me," "Beyond My Wildest Dreams," "Love Never Dies."

Sierra Boggess is an Olivier nominated actress, best known world-wide not only for re-inventing the coveted role of 'Christine Daae' in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, but for Lord Webber himself going on record to say that "she's the best, the best Christine certainly." Boggess portrayed the role in the Broadway, West End, and the televised 25th Anniversary concert productions of Phantom.

Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Her additional Broadway credits include Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, The Phantom of The Opera, and School of Rock. Boggess' Off-Broadway credits include Love, Loss, and What I Wore and Music in the Air, alongside Kristin Chenoweth, for New York City Center's Encores! Series. In the West End, Boggess has appeared as Fantine in Les Miserables and originated the role of Christine Daae in Love Never Dies, the critically acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, receiving an Olivier Award Nomination for her performance.

Sierra starred as Cinderella in the highly anticipated Hollywood Bowl production of Into the Woods where the Los Angeles Times raved of her "crystalline singing and gameness for comedy... Boggess' Cinderella was enchanting." Prior to that she starred as Danielle DeBarbarac in the new musical, Ever After at the Alliance Theatre as well as starring in the world premiere of the new play The Age of Innocence at Hartford Stage for which she received a nomination for a Connecticut Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Countess Ellen Olenska.

Sierra's concert appearances include multiple engagements with BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series The Lyrics of David Zippel, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Broadway By The Year at Town Hall, Guys and Dolls at Carnegie Hall opposite Patrick Wilson, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane, and The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center. She has toured with her cellist sister, Summer Boggess and musical director, Brian Hertz all over the United States as well as Japan and Australia with her concert show which has been preserved live and released on CD, Awakening: Live at 54 Below. Her recordings include School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, the 25th-anniversary concert of The Phantom of the Opera (also on DVD), the symphonic recording of Love Never Dies, The Little Mermaid, Andrew Lippa's A Little Princess, Rodgers & Hammerstein: A Night at the Movies with the John Wilson Orchestra, Where The Sky Ends: The songs of Michael Mott, A New York City Christmas: A benefit album for ASTEP and more.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You