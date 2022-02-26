VIDEO: Watch Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Take First Bows in PLAZA SUITE

Last night, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited first preview of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Below, check out footage of Broderick and Parker taking their bows and giving an emotional curtain speech to the sold-out audience.

Parker, in her curtain speech, said, "Thank you so much for your warmth, for your hospitality, for your kindness, and for being here tonight. So many of you have been waiting two years for theater to return. You've stood by and have been patient and enthusiastic and optimistic and we simply wanted to thank you because by doing that you have supported our entire theater community, and that means all of the people you don't see back here, and all of the people you've met in the front. All the deli's that surround our theaters and the hotels and the restaurants. We are eternally grateful. So, on behalf of my brilliant husband and our beautiful cast, on behalf of every person working in the theater in New York City. We thank you and we love you."

Plaza Suite will officially open Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Brian Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

Video credit: Plaza Suite on Broadway