VIDEO: Watch Richard Kind, Tavi Gevinson, Denis O'Hare and More Perform THE 24 HOUR PLAYS
The 24 Hour Plays has released its first-ever series of Viral Monologues on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. 20 of the theatre world's top writers have been paired with 20 game actors and have written unique pieces just for them. From 6 PM until midnight, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.
Among the participants in this bold new venture are performers David Cross, Richard Kind, Rachel Dratch, Bobby Moreno, Amy Hargreaves, Andre Royo, Joel Marsh Garland, Denis O'Hare, and Timothy Douglas, Will Swenson, Hugh Dancy, Russell G. Jones, Tavi Gevinson, Marin Ireland, Isabelle Fuhrman, Katherine McNamara, Ashlie Atkinson, Haskiri Velasquez, Patrick Wilson, and Dagmara Domińczyk. The original monologues were written by David Lindsay-Abaire, Hilary Bettis, Hansol Jung, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Christopher Oscar Peña, Howard Sherman, Jesse Eisenberg, Simon Rich, Sam Chanse, Kathleen Hale, Jenny Rachel Weiner, Lily Padilla, Harrison David Rivers, Ken Greller, Rachel Axler, Lily Houghton, Charlie O'Leary and Monique Moses.
Last night at 6 PM, 20 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 9 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.
More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.
Check out the viral monologues below!
@lilyhoughton @kat.mcnamara #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:59pm PDT
@kengrellerbfa @ohdenis #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT
@chokkie @ashlie_atkinson #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:33pm PDT
@hilarybettis #BobbyMoreno #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:13pm PDT
#JesseEisenberg @realrichardkind #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:01pm PDT
@jennyrachel @tavitulle #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:44pm PDT
@polaroidstories #HughDancy #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:33pm PDT
@stephenadlyguirgis @mr.dreroyo #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 4:45pm PDT
..Society of Secret Agents!!! (As Filmed by Amy's Assistant Agent Fred) by Shara Feit, performed by @amyhargreavesofficial #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT
@harrisondavidrivers @russellg.jones #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 4:16pm PDT
By Lily Padilla, performed by Marin Ireland @marin.ireland #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 4:03pm PDT
@rachel.axler @davidcrossofficial #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 3:41pm PDT
@halekathleen @isabellefur #24viralmonologues
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 3:16pm PDT
#24viralmonologues @lindsayabaire @raedratch
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Mar 17, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reads Children's Book to Kids Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus
Josh Gad took to Twitter on Friday to read a children's book for the kids stuck at home due to the Coronavirus crisis.... (read more)
CDC Recommends 8-Week Suspension of Gatherings of 50 or More
The Center for Disease Control has issued updated recommendations regarding gatherings of 50 or more people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and has recomme... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Join Our Hashtag Challenge #SocialDistancingMusicals!
From the mind of our theater critic Michael Dale, we present: Wave at Me, Kate, Inside Story, Nobody Goes, and more. Which #SocialDistancingMusicals c... (read more)