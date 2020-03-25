VIDEO: Watch Orfeh and Andy Karl's TikTok Duet With Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy wants you to duet with her on TikTok!
She took to Instagram to share a video of former Legally Blonde co-stars Andy Karl and Orfeh's TikTok duet with her!
Check out the post below:
For all the kids whose productions of 'Legally Blonde The Musical' were cancelled due to #corona, I have posted videos on @TIKTOK where you can DUET with me. I am singing parts of songs where you can fill in the blanks or sing the harmony! AND I got some help from my other OG's @orfeh @andy_karl -their videos literally made me pee a little! Now they ain't perfect, I did them as fast as a could in my garage while my little one was napping but I wanted you to know I am thinking if you and I want to see ALL of your videos!! Go check em our and have fun! Remember we have to stay home and stay safe so we can sing FULL OUT next season. Right @jammyprod ? #quarantinethemusical #quarantine Oh, and if you don't see something you wanna sing here! I will take requests!!
A post shared by Laura Bell Bundy (@laurabellbundy) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:31pm PDT
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)
Quiz: This or That- Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber Edition!
We're wishing a happy birthday to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim! Take our This or That quiz to determine which team you're on!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Sir Patrick Stewart Read Shakespeare's Sonnets
At a time when social distancing is keeping us from live theatre, Patrick Stewart is doing his part by reading Shakespeare on Twitter!... (read more)