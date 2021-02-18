VIDEO: Watch Nic Rouleau, Christine Dwyer & More Sing from New Musical WHITE ROSE

White Rose is a true "COVID collaboration." Librettist Brian Belding and composer Natalie Brice have not been in the same room together since an initial project meeting in New York in January, 2020, creating the new musical exclusively on Zoom. Now the musical has been selected by Play Café, a non-profit that supports theatre artists in the development of new work, for their "Musical Café Next Stages 2021" program, a developmental reading series beginning in March, 2021. https://www.playcafe.org

White Rose, The Musical, is the true story of university students in Nazi Germany who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler's lies and deception. White Rose captures the spirit of their rebellion. On this date, February 18th, 1943, brother and sister Hans and Sophie Scholl, the heart and soul of the White Rose, were arrested.

"I've really enjoyed working with Brian and Natalie on WHITE ROSE during the pandemic," said Rouleau. "Getting a chance to flex my artistic muscles in a time when so much of our industry has been shut down has been a real blessing. Plus, learning all about the real-life Hans and Sophie Scholl has been incredibly fascinating!"

Many musical theatre artists have leant their voices to the new work and you can check out some of the new songs below!

"Munich" performed by Emily Borromeo